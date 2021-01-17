Allen L. Rognerud

February 25, 1948 – January 11, 2021
Mount Pleasant – Allen Lewis Rognerud, age 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, January 11, 2021.
A lifetime resident, Allen was born in Racine on February 25, 1948 to the late Lewis and Jean (nee: Price) Rognerud. A 1966 graduate of William Horlick High School, he faithfully served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During that time, he met a beautiful young woman by the name of Judith Anne Mulholland. They were married in California on April 23, 1969 and moved to Racine in 1972.
Allen was a devoted employee of the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. Among his interests, he enjoyed golf as well as being in the great outdoors, especially fishing on his boat in Iron Mountain and Eagle River; and, in his younger years, was quite the baseball player. Allen followed a variety of sports and was a diehard Chicago Bears & Cubs fan. Above all, Allen was all about his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Amy (Steve) Chernouski, Farrell (Matt Kaesermann) Fisher and Brett Rognerud; adored grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua & Alexis “Lexi” Chernouski; Angela & Christina Garcia; sister-in-law, Julie Rognerud; niece & nephew, Melissa and Matthew Rognerud; other relatives and friends and his beloved yellow lab, Bailey.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded by death by his beloved wife, Judy Rognerud (who passed away on July 30, 2014); brother, Claude Rognerud; sister, Joellen Rognerud; and by Judy’s parents, Mark and Jane (nee: Stone) Mulholland.
Services celebrating Allen’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
