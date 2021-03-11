 Skip to main content
Allen Krueger
UNION GROVE—Allen Krueger, formerly of Rhinelander, WI peacefully passed away at Timber Oaks in Union Grove on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the strong age of 99 years.

A private celebration of Allen’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home. Allen will be reunited with Lenore at Northland Memorial Park Cemetery in Rhinelander. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 21 W. Timber Lane, Rhinelander, WI 54501. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

(262) 634—3361

