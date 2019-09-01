{{featured_button_text}}

December 15, 1962 – August 29, 2019

RACINE – Allen Joseph Jacobson, age 56, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home early Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Allen was born on December 15, 1962. Surviving are his mom & step-father, Kathleen & Mark Sherwood; sisters, Beth & Cindy; other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held. In memory of Allen, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

