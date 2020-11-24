Allen Dale Scheef

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Tuesday November 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Anyone wishing to view the service online may go to Allen’s page on the funeral home’s website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services/visitation option and then select Live Stream option. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of his favorite organizations: Salmon Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Martin County Historical Society, or Timber Lake Historical Society.