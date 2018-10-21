October 30, 1946—October 19, 2018
RACINE—With his family by his side, Allen D. Mueller, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, October 19, 2018 at his residence.
Allen was born in Racine on October 30, 1946, son of the late Alfred and Marjorie (nee: Allhands) Mueller.
During the Vietnam War, Allen proudly served in the U.S.
Navy. Subsequently, he became a member of Vietnam Veterans 767, Amvet 120, American Legion Post 310, VFW Post 10301, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #9 of Racine, and the Navy Club. On June 13, 1970, Allen married the love of his life, Judy Waydick. They have been dedicated members of Church of the Nazarene for many years. In his spare time, Allen loved cooking, baking and especially eating good food. He will be best remembered for his big heart and his strong love and devotion to his family.
Allen will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy; children, Mike Mueller of Racine. Aaron (Kara) Mueller of Ubly, MI, Keri (Adam) Vold of Jordan, MN; grandchildren, Samantha Cousino, Dillon Gilbreth, Logan and Brett Mueller, Sofia and Emmalyn Vold; great grandchildren, Lucas and Landon Rodriguez; sisters, Sherrell Greeno of Onalaska; Karen (Guy) Simpson of Stratford, CT, Sandi (NJ) Salamoni of Gonzalez, LA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beverly Gentry, Sandi McQuade, Keith Fenske and Elaine Waydick; nieces, nephews, his church family, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Allen was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Fenske, Ken Waydick, David Gentry, Dick McQuade and Ron Waydick.
Funeral services will be held at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 2100 Taylor Avenue, on Thursday October 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Elda Santos officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials to Veterans’ Outreach have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care and to the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene and Pentecost Lutheran Church families for all of their support and prayers.
