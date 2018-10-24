October 30, 1946—October 19, 2018
RACINE—With his family by his side, Allen D. Mueller, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, October 19, 2018 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 2100 Taylor Avenue, on Thursday October 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Elda Santos officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials to Veterans’ Outreach have been suggested.
