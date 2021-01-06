 Skip to main content
Allen 'Bud' Rosquist
Allen 'Bud' Rosquist

Allen "Bud" Rosquist

April 11, 1931—December 30, 2020

RACINE- Allen Ira Rosquist, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

He was born on April 11, 1931 in Cumberland to Alvin and Valora (Hoberty) Rosquist.

Allen was united in marriage to Nancy (nee:Hall) on June 16, 1979, who preceded him in death on March 19, 2016. Allen proudly served in the United States Marines from 1951 to 1953. He was employed by Racine Unified in the Building and Grounds Department.

Allen enjoyed fishing, flea markets, gambling, and watching football games, especially the Green Bay Packers. The family loved summer vacations in Montello.

Allen will be dearly missed by his children; David Rosquist, Don (Angie) Rosquist, Dennis (Cheryl) Rosquist, Steven (Suzette) Spaulding and Julie Zimmermann; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; daughter, Karen Rosquist; son, Jeffery Spaulding and sister, Donna Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Allen will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to his wife Nancy.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

