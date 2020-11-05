Allan W. Oakes

1935—2020

RACINE- Allan “Big Al” Oakes, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born on June 29, 1935 to the late Andrew and Viola (nee: Brunner) Oakes in Clintonville. Al was a member of the Local 139 and a past member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He was employed by A. W. Oakes for 47 years, retiring as a project manager. Al enjoyed gambling, watching the Packers and Badgers games. He had a great love for the outdoors, including, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and going to his cabin up north. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his family and friends.

Al is survived by his long-standing significant other, Patti Horvath; his children, Theresa Bealhen, Kathy (Bruce) Hess and Allan J. (Kathy) Oakes; Patti’s daughters, Stephanie and Lilly “Sweety”; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and his sister, Barbara (Andy Fielman) Oakes. He is further survived by his former wife, Anita J. Oakes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his sons, William and Steven Oakes and brothers, John Oakes and Donald (Judy) Oakes.