Allan W. Oakes

1935—2020

RACINE- Allan “Big Al” Oakes, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Al is survived by his long-standing significant other, Patti Horvath; his children, Theresa Bealhen, Kathy (Bruce) Hess and Allan J. (Kathy) Oakes; Patti’s daughters, Stephanie and Lilly “Sweety”; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and his sister, Barbara (Andy Fielman) Oakes. He is further survived by his former wife, Anita J. Oakes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his sons, William and Steven Oakes and brothers, John Oakes and Donald (Judy) Oakes.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A private service for family to be held at 12 noon. Please visit the funeral home website to view the live webcast of the service. Al will be laid to rest in a private service at West Lawn Memorial Park.