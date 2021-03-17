Allan R. Mihelich

Allan truly lived his strong faith and religion by constantly helping others in need. By taking in strangers who had no place to live without asking any questions, Allan shared whatever he had, the simple things in life, with those that were not as fortunate. He traveled as a worldwide missionary including Russia and Canada. Allan was a proud and faithful member of Community Christian Church. He was a frequent visitor of local dog parks with his beloved companion, “Missy”, a border collie mix of whom Allan rescued. Allan was extremely proud of his unique “Christmas Tree Stand” invention, although the idea never became famous, he was still passionate about sharing his idea with others. Above all, Allan was a true people person who loved being surrounded by family and friends.