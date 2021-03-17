Allan R. Mihelich

March 20, 1954 – March 13, 2021
RACINE – Allan Richard Mihelich, age 66, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice – Ignite in Oak Creek on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Allan was born in Racine on March 20, 1954 to the late Albert and Doris (nee: Pribyl) Mihelich. He was a 1972 graduate of Washington Park High School. Allan was a talented machinist, having worked for various local shops including Hi-Standard Machining Co. & Michaels Machine Co.
Allan truly lived his strong faith and religion by constantly helping others in need. By taking in strangers who had no place to live without asking any questions, Allan shared whatever he had, the simple things in life, with those that were not as fortunate. He traveled as a worldwide missionary including Russia and Canada. Allan was a proud and faithful member of Community Christian Church. He was a frequent visitor of local dog parks with his beloved companion, “Missy”, a border collie mix of whom Allan rescued. Allan was extremely proud of his unique “Christmas Tree Stand” invention, although the idea never became famous, he was still passionate about sharing his idea with others. Above all, Allan was a true people person who loved being surrounded by family and friends.
Surviving is his only brother left of six siblings, Albert Mihelich, Jr.; adored nieces and nephews: Becky (Joe) Dolezal, Jennifer (Brandon) Molina, Roxanne (Nicholas) Flores, Jason (Molly) Mihelich, Dawn (Todd) Gibson, Sheila (Marco) Quezada and Piper Mihelich; sister-in-law, Jackie Mihelich; brother-in-law, Timothy Dorf; longtime faithful friend, Bob, of whom did so much for Allan; canine companion, Missy; and many other church family and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents, Allan was greeted in Heaven by his brothers, Donald, Edward and Robert Mihelich; and sister, Valerie Dorf.
Services celebrating Allan’s life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:00 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Cecil Jackson officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. In memory of Allan, memorials to “HALO” (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME &
CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.