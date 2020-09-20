Allan J. 'Big Al' Szymczak

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church 13207 County Road G, on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin have been suggested. Donations can be made online at http://site.wish.org/goto/szymczak or there will be envelopes at the service.