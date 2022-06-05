Alicia A. Lawrence

May 25, 1931—May 27, 2022

RACINE- Alicia Antoinette (nee: Bogucki) Lawrence, 91, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born on May 25, 1931, daughter of the late William and Josephine (nee: Zych) Bogucki in Racine, WI.

Alicia was united in marriage to Burton W. Lawrence on January 26, 1952, at St. Stanislaus Parsonage.

She attended St. Stanislaus, St. Catherine’s, and beauty school.

Alicia is survived by her sons: Bruce Lawrence, and Eugene (Judy) Lawrence; daughters: Luanne (Rick) Sabin, Adele Clazmer and Janet (Marty) Torcivia; 14 beautiful grandchildren; 11 wonderful great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; sister, Arlene; brother, Edwin; son-in-law, Michael Clazmer; and great-grandson, Edison Sabin.

A very special thank you to her son, Bruce, for all the loving care given to her and Compassus Hospice for their gentle manner.

Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Tuesday June 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until mass time. Alicia will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

