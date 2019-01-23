Try 1 month for 99¢
Alice Sylvia Reedle

September 12, 1923 - January 18, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Alice S. Reedle (nee Kis), age 95, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2019.

Alice was born in Racine to the late John and Sophie (nee Kobel) on September 12, 1923. In Racine, she was united in marriage to William George Reedle, Sr. on June 17, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2000.

Alice is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed gardening and was an exceptional cook and surpassed ordinary home baking. Alice loved to sing while she was taking care of her family and home.

Alice will be dearly missed by her sons: William George, Jr. (Jami Lynn Brower), James Richard, and John Marshall; granddaughter, Deliah Renee; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers: John, Joseph, and Walter; and sisters: Evelyn Kis and Joann Stack.

Funeral services for Alice will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 14509 Braun Road, Sturtevant, WI, on January 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

