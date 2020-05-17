Alice S. Hasko (Nee: Kuklis)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 22, 1930 – May 9, 2020

Alice Susan (Nee: Kuklis) Hasko, 90, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born to Andrew and Kristina (Nee: Jakab) Kuklis-Blazek on April 22, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. Her parents were immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She attended the Milligan Grade School in Swissville, PA, and the McCandless and McCleary Grade Schools in Pittsburgh. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1948, where she majored in commercial and secretarial courses.

Alice worked at Dun & Bradstreet from 1948 to 1951, then at the B.K. Elliot Co. for a year, from where she moved on as a secretary at the Kerotest Mfg. Co., retiring on April 5, 1968.

On April 20, 1968 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Hasko Jr., and began her married life in Racine, WI.

Alice came out of retirement a few short years later and began working as the church secretary for Pentecost Lutheran Church in Racine in 1972. She began her work at the church with a typewriter but finished her career with the church’s first computer before retiring in 2002, after 30 years of service.