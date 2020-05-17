Alice S. Hasko (Nee: Kuklis)

April 22, 1930 – May 9, 2020
Alice Susan (Nee: Kuklis) Hasko, 90, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born to Andrew and Kristina (Nee: Jakab) Kuklis-Blazek on April 22, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. Her parents were immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She attended the Milligan Grade School in Swissville, PA, and the McCandless and McCleary Grade Schools in Pittsburgh. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1948, where she majored in commercial and secretarial courses.
Alice worked at Dun & Bradstreet from 1948 to 1951, then at the B.K. Elliot Co. for a year, from where she moved on as a secretary at the Kerotest Mfg. Co., retiring on April 5, 1968.
On April 20, 1968 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Hasko Jr., and began her married life in Racine, WI.
Alice came out of retirement a few short years later and began working as the church secretary for Pentecost Lutheran Church in Racine in 1972. She began her work at the church with a typewriter but finished her career with the church’s first computer before retiring in 2002, after 30 years of service.
Alice and Paul enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and many social functions of the church and community. They especially enjoyed time with family, including hosting the traditional Slovak Christmas Eve dinner, complete with kielbasa and kolaches. Together, Alice and Paul traveled to Czechoslovakia several times to visit relatives.
Alice was a member of the Ruth Circle, 55+ Club, choir, and a Sunday School teacher for many years, a volunteer at the Racine Lutheran High Thrift Shop, and a member of the VFW Post 1391 Auxiliary. In her younger years, she was an active member of ‘Sokol’. Alice and Paul were also very involved in the annual Oplatky (Christmas Wafer) baking tradition at the church.
She is survived by her brother, Ivan (Norma) Kuklis of Quarryville, PA; brothers- and-sisters-in-law, Jean Kuklis of Pittsburgh, PA, William (Joyce) Hasko of Racine; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Paul; siblings, Viera (George) Kutcher, Miroslav (Donna) Kuklis, Vladimir Kuklis, Dusan Kuklis, Bozena (Robert) Hanas; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, John (Bernice) Hasko, Stephen (Mabel) Hasko, and Mildred Hasko Stock.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at Pentecost Lutheran Church. The services will be available via live stream for the public. Viewing will be available via live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home website closer to the funeral date to get the link to the live stream.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., Racine WI 53403; Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine WI 53405; Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant WI 53177; or the charity of one’s choice.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.