Alice R. Rogers

Nov. 15, 1935 - Aug. 18, 2023

RACINE - Alice R. Rogers, age 87, passed away on Friday August 18, 2023. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, James G. Rogers, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2023.

Alice was born in Laona, WI on November 15, 1935. She graduated from St Marys Springs High School in Fond du lac, "Class of 1952", at the age of 16. She started her career as a Registered Nurse and later went on to earn a Masters in Health degree. She returned to work after her youngest child turned one and spent most of her work life as a discharge planner in the Social Services department at what is now Ascension Hospital in Racine. She retired at the age of 75, after nearly 40 years of service. Alice was an active member of St John Nepomuk Catholic Parish for more than 60 years, a member of RING (Retired and Involved Nurses Group), and a volunteer and supporter of the Health Care Network.

On January 18, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha, WI, Alice was united in marriage to the love of her life, James G. Rogers. They raised seven children and shared sixty-five beautiful years together. Alice's favorite things were Christmas, playing cards (especially bridge), reading mysteries, and taking trips with other couples, or various groups of girlfriends. She was always cheering on her children and grandchildren in their respective sports and activities. Alice was great at organizing and planning trips, holidays, card games, and lunches. Her favorite place was the lake house she built with Jim twenty-five years ago where family and friends have shared many special memories. She will be remembered fondly for her strong faith, great love and dedication to her family, and her generosity and empathy towards everyone she met.

Alice will be dearly missed by her children, Jeffrey (Lori) Rogers, Gerianne (Danny) DuMont, Joseph (Shari) Rogers, John (Carol) Rogers, Mary (Thomas) Broihier, Michael Rogers and Jennifer (Daniel) Novotny; 20 grandchildren, Angie (Bryan) Bilansky, Brook (Toney) Aleman, Jena (Ryan) Black, Chantelle, Jason, Jordan and Taylor DuMont, Shane (Indra) and Kyle (Kalii) Rogers, Nicholas, Max (Abby), and Drew Rogers, Alyssa (Beau) Gundersen and Sean Broihier, Noah and Ellie Rogers, TJ (Ashley), Justin (Elizabeth), Jake, and Luke Novotny; 16 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Helen (Tom) Kuether and brother, Gunner (Elaine) Hanson; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was also preceded in death by her sister, Sonja (Ken) Zilly, and in-laws, Richard (Eileen) Rogers, and Constance (Will) Groh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Monday August 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St Catherines High School, or Siena Catholic Schools of Racine have been suggested.

