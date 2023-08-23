RACINE—Alice R. Rogers, age 87, passed away on Friday August 18, 2023. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, James G. Rogers who preceded her in death on May 1, 2023.

Alice will be dearly missed by her children, Jeffrey (Lori) Rogers, Gerianne (Danny) DuMont, Joseph (Shari) Rogers, John (Carol) Rogers, Mary (Thomas) Broihier, Michael Rogers and Jennifer (Daniel) Novotny; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Monday August 28, 2023 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website or Sunday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: