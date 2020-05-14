× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Mae Brandl

January 2, 1931—May 8, 2020

Alice Mae Brandl, age 89, of Cottage Grove, MN, formerly of Menasha and Racine, WI, passed away May 8, 2020 at Norris Square Senior Living in Cottage Grove, MN. Alice was born January 2, 1931 in Little Chute, WI, one of eleven children to Basil and Vera (Tyrell) Mulry. She graduated from St. John’s High School, with the Class of 1949. Alice was united in marriage to Chuck Block. Their lives were blessed with a son, Steve. Alice was later married to Robert “Bob” Brandl, sharing 57 years together. Alice and Bob resided in Menasha and later in Racine. Alice spent most of her career working at Kurten Medical in Racine.

Alice actively participated in the Inner Wheel and Red Hat Society, along with many hours graciously volunteering her time at the Rotary Club and VFW functions. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and hosting gatherings for her family and friends. On weekends and summer many of her married years were spent with Bob and grandchildren at Carl Schurz Memorial Park in Stone Bank, WI.