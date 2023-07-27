Nov. 24, 1937 – July 22, 2023

KENOSHA—Alice M. May (nee: Baker), age 85, formerly of Racine, passed away on July 22, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with her eldest daughter at her side and the love of her family.

She was born on November 24, 1937 in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys (Walton) Baker. On July 1, 1989, Alice was united in marriage to Ken May, who preceded her in death on April 19, 2005. She was formerly married to Jerome Schuster, then Gary LeBeau.

Alice was an administrative assistant for most of her career, having last worked at Lincoln Lutheran Nursing Home until her retirement in 1989. Alice was enthusiastically involved with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, attending conventions and supporting her chosen candidates, and was president of the Racine Art Guild in the early 1980’s. She was an avid Cubs fan, which she shared with her son-in-law, Gary, and a talented watercolor artist. Her interests included gardening, music (especially jazz, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles), birdwatching (Canadian geese were her favorite), painting, and spending time with her family.

Alice will be sadly missed by her children: Mary (Gary) Feest of Mount Pleasant, Steve (Mary) Schuster of Half Moon Bay, CA, Diane Merritt of Racine, Nancy of Phoenix, AZ, Scott (Heather) LeBeau of Stoughton, and step-son, Tim May of Waukesha; her beloved grandchildren: Alice Feest, Thomas and Claire Schuster, Jenny, Charlotte, and Tammy Merritt, April Rohleder, Grace and Evan LeBeau; and four great-grandchildren: Alex, Gabe, Izabella, and Miles. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Ken Akerlund; sisters-in-law: Joan May and Dorothy May, as well as nieces and nephews. Special mentions for her niece, Barb, who continued to visit often once Alice was in assisted living, and for her granddaughter, April, who always sent inspirational cards.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ken, Alice is preceded in death by her sisters: Beverly, Arlene, and Ethel, her brothers-in-law: George, Jim, Chuck, Herman, and Floyd, her niece, Sandy, and nephew, Jeff.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering is to follow at a later date.

Alice’s family wants to express their gratitude to the staff at Kenosha Place Assisted Living – Memory Care for their loving care and kindness toward Alice for the past five years. The nursing assistants are very dedicated.

Also, special thanks to Dr. Culen and the medical-surgical and step-down ICU staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their exemplary care and compassion that they showed towards Alice and her family during her last days.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Alice’s family would love you to donate to a local humane society or shelter in her honor. Alice loved animals, especially kitties and puppies.

