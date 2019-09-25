{{featured_button_text}}
Alice L. Scheckler

Alice L. Scheckler

STURTEVANT-Alice L. Scheckler, 90, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019.

Alice is survived by her children: Jody (Dean) Krueger, Donalyn "Putts" Kortbein and Ronald Scheckler.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband Donnie at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Complete obituary information is available on Sturino Funeral Home website.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Alice Scheckler, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 28
Visitation
Saturday, September 28, 2019
9:30AM-11:30AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Order flowers for Alice's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Visitation begins.
Sep 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 28, 2019
11:30AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Order flowers for Alice's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments