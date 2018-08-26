November 21, 1926—August 14, 2018
Alice L. Maresh, age 91 of Winnebago, Il, Formely of Racine, Wi, passed away on August 14, 2018.
She was born November 21, 1926 in Racine, Wi to Martin and Lydia (Larsen) Nelson. She Married Donald J. Maresh on June 28, 1945.
A lifelong member of Our Saviors Luthern Church. She worked as a legal secretary for Robert Reigelman from 1947-1975, Later she worked as a secretary to the president of Snap On Tools in Kenosha, Wi from 1975-1985. After retiring she worked as a volunteer at Lincoln Luthern and also served as a court supervisor for people in need.
She is preceeded in death by her husband Donald, Grandson; Casey Bumpus, and Daughter; Donna Bumpus.
Survived by her Daughter Dianne and Son Edward. Nieces; Carol (Peter) Dittmer and Roberta. Nephews; Tomm (Agie) Maresh and Peter Nelson. Grandsons; Mark Groulik (Holly) Shadday, Steven Groulik (Marcy) and Christopher (Samantha) Bumpus. Grand daughters; Tara (Jason) Jonas and Tasha (Joe) Sluzar and Great-Grandchildren; Adriana, Brandon, Tyler, Lincoln, Holden, James, Ethan, and Ava.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.