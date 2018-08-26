Subscribe for 17¢ / day

November 21, 1926—August 14, 2018

Alice L. Maresh, age 91 of Winnebago, Il, Formely of Racine, Wi, passed away on August 14, 2018.

She was born November 21, 1926 in Racine, Wi to Martin and Lydia (Larsen) Nelson. She Married Donald J. Maresh on June 28, 1945.

A lifelong member of Our Saviors Luthern Church. She worked as a legal secretary for Robert Reigelman from 1947-1975, Later she worked as a secretary to the president of Snap On Tools in Kenosha, Wi from 1975-1985. After retiring she worked as a volunteer at Lincoln Luthern and also served as a court supervisor for people in need.

She is preceeded in death by her husband Donald, Grandson; Casey Bumpus, and Daughter; Donna Bumpus.

Survived by her Daughter Dianne and Son Edward. Nieces; Carol (Peter) Dittmer and Roberta. Nephews; Tomm (Agie) Maresh and Peter Nelson. Grandsons; Mark Groulik (Holly) Shadday, Steven Groulik (Marcy) and Christopher (Samantha) Bumpus. Grand daughters; Tara (Jason) Jonas and Tasha (Joe) Sluzar and Great-Grandchildren; Adriana, Brandon, Tyler, Lincoln, Holden, James, Ethan, and Ava.

