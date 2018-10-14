Alice Kuiper

April 15, 1924—October 12, 2018
RACINE—Alice (nee: Slager) Kuiper, 94, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Alice was born in Cambria, WI on April 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Richard and Jennie (nee: Medema) Slager. Alice was united in marriage to the late William Charles Kuiper in Racine on December 18, 1942 at Racine Christian Reformed Church. They were married for 67 years.
Alice was a hard working farm wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who had a strong faith in God. She showed Christ’s love to her family, church family, and Christian school through acts of kindness by sending cards of encouragement, visiting, baking, and cooking for special occasions, and for those who were sick, grieving, and lonely. Alice served coffee and bakery for her church Coffee Break Bible Study for many years. She was devoted, and loved her whole family by praying, helping to babysit, and being very generous. She loved to work outside, and used her talents of gardening and planting flowers. Alice leaves a legacy of Faith in God, love for family, and a life of serving others. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman!
Alice is survived by her four loving daughters, Joyce (Melvin) Oosting, Nancy (Clarence) Kuiper, Jeri (Jaap) Kroes, and Shelly (Randy) Friesema; nine grandchildren, Tammi (Ross), Angie, Julie (Eric), Kevin (Lesley), Lori (Dave), Ryan (Laura), Daniel (Jena), Katie, and Kellie; nine great grandchildren, Shelby, Riley, Lola, David, Dylan, Haley, William, Alex, and Julianna, one great-great grandchild, Shamus, one sister, Julia (Chuck) Tjoelker, two sisters-in-law, Nellie Kingsfield, and Pauline Kuiper. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill, who passed away on March 29, 2010, her parents; three brothers, Hank, George, and Clarence, sister, Evelyn, and three sons-in-law, Gary, David, and Ken.
Services honoring and celebrating Alice’s life will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St., on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Alice will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Racine Christian Reformed Church or Racine Christian School.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
