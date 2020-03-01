September 14, 1936 – February 26, 2020

RACINE – Alice J. Joncas, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Alice was born in Racine on September 14, 1936 to Hugo and Florence (nee: Strebel) Lorenzini. On July 21, 1956, she married Robert J. Joncas. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2015. Alice was an avid Brewers and Bucks fan. She was a very loving and caring person and the most important thing in life was her family.

Survivors include her children Debbie (Gary) Pelky, Sandy Joncas, and Robert (Leah) Joncas; grandchildren, Amanda and Adam Joncas; her sisters and brother, Doris Sturz, Diana Turner and Tom (Ann) Lorenzini, and her “furry” grandson, Charlie. Alice is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Roger Sturz and Ron Turner; and her niece, Trisha Tollefson.

In keeping with Alice’s wishes, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rita’s Parish.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ICU and other staff at Ascension All Saints for all their compassionate care.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory