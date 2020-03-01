September 14, 1936 – February 26, 2020
RACINE – Alice J. Joncas, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Alice was born in Racine on September 14, 1936 to Hugo and Florence (nee: Strebel) Lorenzini. On July 21, 1956, she married Robert J. Joncas. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2015. Alice was an avid Brewers and Bucks fan. She was a very loving and caring person and the most important thing in life was her family.
Survivors include her children Debbie (Gary) Pelky, Sandy Joncas, and Robert (Leah) Joncas; grandchildren, Amanda and Adam Joncas; her sisters and brother, Doris Sturz, Diana Turner and Tom (Ann) Lorenzini, and her “furry” grandson, Charlie. Alice is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Roger Sturz and Ron Turner; and her niece, Trisha Tollefson.
In keeping with Alice’s wishes, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rita’s Parish.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ICU and other staff at Ascension All Saints for all their compassionate care.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.