Alice J. Hudec

February 27, 1928—April 2, 2021

RACINE — On Friday, April 2, 2021, God finally answered Alice’s prayers and tenderly carried her to Eternal Life in His Kingdom.

Alice was born on February 27, 1928, to Nicholas and Marsha (nee Bruce) Muller. On October 24, 1970, she was united in marriage with Paul J. Hudec at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was an active member throughout her lifetime. Alice retired from N. Christensen & Son Insurance after many years of service.

She and her soulmate, Paul, enjoyed life to the fullest until his untimely death on October 31, 1995. They traveled to many places including historic sites which Alice thoroughly valued because of her love for our country’s history.