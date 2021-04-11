 Skip to main content
Alice J. Hudec
Alice J. Hudec

Alice J. Hudec

February 27, 1928—April 2, 2021

RACINE — On Friday, April 2, 2021, God finally answered Alice’s prayers and tenderly carried her to Eternal Life in His Kingdom.

Alice was born on February 27, 1928, to Nicholas and Marsha (nee Bruce) Muller. On October 24, 1970, she was united in marriage with Paul J. Hudec at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was an active member throughout her lifetime. Alice retired from N. Christensen & Son Insurance after many years of service.

She and her soulmate, Paul, enjoyed life to the fullest until his untimely death on October 31, 1995. They traveled to many places including historic sites which Alice thoroughly valued because of her love for our country’s history.

Alice is survived by her devoted niece and caregiver, Linda Laudonio; niece, Christine (Wolf) Wendell; nephew John (Jean) Laudonio; sister-in-law, Elaine (Hudec) Oetlinger; dear friends: Karen Boerger, Linda and Phil Eberle, Patricia Meyer, and Joyce Springman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy and Leone Muller, Marie (Glenn) Peil, and brother Jean “John” who died young. She was also predeceased by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Anne (Hudec) and Alfred Laudonio; Tony (Ruth) Hudec; Albert Hudec; and Alfred (Lydia) Hudec; and nephews Thomas Hudec and Alfred Hudec, Jr.

A private service and entombment was held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Alice asked that you do a kind deed for someone, because “a kindness lasts forever.”

Alice appreciated the care she received from staff at The Pillars at Crystal Bay.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences towww.meredithfuneralhome.com

