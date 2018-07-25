Subscribe for 17¢ / day
November 14, 1957—July 19, 2018

RACINE—Alice Hollins, age 60, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

She was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, November 14, 1957, daughter of the late George and Ginetta (Nee: Payton) Hollins. Alice loved and devoted her life to her family. She cherished time spent with them and will be fondly remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Marcus Hollins, Mark (Constance) Hollins, Anthony Hollins (fiancé, Simone Starkey), Timothy Hollins (Sara Paque); host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Family will meet with relatives and friends on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Alice Hollins
