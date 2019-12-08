Alice H. VanKoningsveld
April 30, 1930 – December 1, 2019
Alice H. VanKoningsveld (Geiss) (nee: Meyer), age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Alice was born on April 30, 1930 in Racine to Lars and Cora Meyer.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Lars and Cora Meyer; husband Fred Geiss Jr.; husband Richard VanKoningsveld; Infant son, daughter Bonnie L. Geiss, sister-in-law Marlene Meyer.
Alice is survived by her brother James Meyer of Cleveland, Tennessee; sons; Rick (Sue) Geiss, Steve (Carol) Geiss and Jim Geiss; daughters, Sandy McGill and Judy (Robb) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Elizabeth Geiss, Rick (Krystal) Geiss Jr., Kelly (Stacy) McGill, Bonnie (Steve) Hoaglund, Heather (Brad) Carr, Hannah (Michael) Martinez and Harlan Geiss; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Evan Ludwig, Alex and Bea McGill, Gladys, Dorothy and Lucian Hoaglund, Peyton and Patrick Carr, Landin and Braydin Martinez, Kaylee Geiss; and Special Friends, Scooter Judy and Sandy K. and the many friends from Lake Oaks.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to thank Hospice services for their caring and helpful services during this time.
Funeral services will take place Monday December 9, 2019 at Purath-Strand Funeral home, with visitation from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m., and the Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. For a full obituary, please see purath-strand.com.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.