Alice H. VanKoningsveld

April 30, 1930 – December 1, 2019

Alice H. VanKoningsveld (Geiss) (nee: Meyer), age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Alice was born on April 30, 1930 in Racine to Lars and Cora Meyer.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Lars and Cora Meyer; husband Fred Geiss Jr.; husband Richard VanKoningsveld; Infant son, daughter Bonnie L. Geiss, sister-in-law Marlene Meyer.

Alice is survived by her brother James Meyer of Cleveland, Tennessee; sons; Rick (Sue) Geiss, Steve (Carol) Geiss and Jim Geiss; daughters, Sandy McGill and Judy (Robb) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Elizabeth Geiss, Rick (Krystal) Geiss Jr., Kelly (Stacy) McGill, Bonnie (Steve) Hoaglund, Heather (Brad) Carr, Hannah (Michael) Martinez and Harlan Geiss; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Evan Ludwig, Alex and Bea McGill, Gladys, Dorothy and Lucian Hoaglund, Peyton and Patrick Carr, Landin and Braydin Martinez, Kaylee Geiss; and Special Friends, Scooter Judy and Sandy K. and the many friends from Lake Oaks.

The family would like to thank Hospice services for their caring and helpful services during this time.