Alice G. (Predny) Petersen

March 24, 1920—Oct. 15, 2022

RACINE—With her family by her side, Alice G. Petersen, age 102, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. She was born in Chicago, IL, March 24, 1920, daughter of the late Michael and Theresa (nee Sishulak) Predny. Alice moved to the Racine area at an early age where she spent her entire life.

On November 24, 1944, Alice was united in marriage to Helmar Petersen who preceded her in death on November 17, 1997. Alice started her Nursing career at St. Luke’s Hospital and retired from Jacobson Mfg. as their Industrial Nurse.

She was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Dania Ladies Assn. and was the President of the Holy Name Geranium Card Party.

Alice enjoyed spending time with her family and friends traveling, swimming, gardening, and playing cards. Her most memorable trips were to Germany and Las Vegas, where she traveled often.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her sons: Daniel (Sharla) Petersen of Austin, TX, David (Debra) Petersen of Mt. Pleasant; her best friend of 45 years whom she considered as her “daughter”, Carol Derga; three grandchildren: Sarah (Jason) Strommen, Chris (Kayla) Petersen, Kale (Taylor) Petersen; six great-grandchildren: Braden, Dylan and Aubrey Strommen, Charlotte, Teddy, and Waylon Petersen; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Michael (Anne), Ernest (Ardith), Arthur (Maria) Predny.

A private Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Alice’s life was held at St. Rita Catholic Church. Entombment was held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested by the family. .

A special thank you to the staffs at St. Monica’s Senior Living and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Alice.

