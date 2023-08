RACINE—Alice Faye Phillips, age 65, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2023. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State Street. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 262-632-7300.