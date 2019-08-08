April 15, 1923 — July 7, 2019
A memorial service for Alice will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine, on Saturday, August 10 at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 2:30-3:45 p.m. on August 10.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Women’s Mission League (LWML.givingfuel.com), or Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org)
Please see the August 4, 2019 edition of the Racine Journal Times or visit: www.churchandchapel.com
