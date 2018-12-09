Try 1 month for 99¢
Alice Ann Stefferud

RACINE—Alice Ann Stefferud, 75, passed away with her family at her side on Monday, December 3, 2018.

She is survived by her husband Martin, sons Roy and Mark and daughter Holly. Ann is further survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private Family services will be held

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Celebrate
the life of: Alice Ann Stefferud
