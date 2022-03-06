Alice A. Urbush

June 15, 1928 — Feb. 28, 2022

RACINE — Alice Ann Urbush, (nee: Waickus), age 93, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine, June 15, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph and Zuzanna (nee: Kompis) Waickus.

On February 19, 1949, she was united in marriage to Clemins R. Urbush who preceded her in death in 2005. Alice was employed by J.C. Penney for 32 years, retiring in 1992. She was a former member of St. Richard Catholic Church and a current member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughters: Donna Mooney, Margaret (Bruce) Weiske, Victoria Johnson; grandchildren: Christopher (Noelle) Mooney, Heather (Benjamin) Baerbock, Alicia Weiske, Martie Weiske; great-grandchildren: Samuel Mooney, Olivia Mooney, William Mooney, Ian Mooney, and Gabby Baerbock; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sons-in-law: Richard H. Johnson and Hugh Mooney and siblings: Joseph (Aldona) Waickus and Bernice (Joseph) Grimskis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Hwy G, with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Arthritis Foundation, and USO in Alice’s name.

The family wishes to thank The Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving care for the past two years.

