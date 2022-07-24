 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Algis 'Al' Anthony Kapocius

  • 0

GREENDALE – Algis “Al” Anthony Kapocius, a resident of Greendale.

Born in Racine in 1935. Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Please see Funeral Home website for complete notice.

Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home

414-282-4050

www.maxsass.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News