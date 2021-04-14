May 15, 1926 - April 9, 2021

RACINE – Surrounded by his loving family, Alfred S. Parise, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Alfred was born in Racine on May 15, 1926, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (nee: Garro) Parise. On April 30, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Catherine (nee: Terselic) Parise. Alfred served in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked most of his career as an assembler at Twin Disc, Inc. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to a league for many years. He also loved golf and spent many years of his retirement golfing with his friends.

Above all, Alfred enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved the annual Parise Christmas get togethers at his niece, Barb's house, where he could spend time with the majority of the family reminiscing and enjoying all of their company. Alfred will be dearly missed, but fondly remembered thru all of the great memories we have.