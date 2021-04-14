May 15, 1926 - April 9, 2021
RACINE – Surrounded by his loving family, Alfred S. Parise, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Alfred was born in Racine on May 15, 1926, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (nee: Garro) Parise. On April 30, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Catherine (nee: Terselic) Parise. Alfred served in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked most of his career as an assembler at Twin Disc, Inc. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to a league for many years. He also loved golf and spent many years of his retirement golfing with his friends.
Above all, Alfred enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved the annual Parise Christmas get togethers at his niece, Barb's house, where he could spend time with the majority of the family reminiscing and enjoying all of their company. Alfred will be dearly missed, but fondly remembered thru all of the great memories we have.
Alfred is survived by his daughter, Becky (Jaime) Encalada of Racine; nieces, nephews other relatives, and many dear friends. He is also survived by extended Encalada-Nunez family in Ecuador, South America and Spain. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: Mike (Mary Ann) Parise; sisters and brothers-in-law: Genevieve Tatman and Ida (Russell) Sesto, Dorothy (Jack) Van Swol, Rose Lanis, and Eleanor (Melvin) Jacobson; and his great niece, Jackie Frick.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Al will be held at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, 1509 Grand Avenue, on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice or for Mass's in his memory.The family would like to extend a special thanks to his hospice caregivers, Adan, Wendy and Paul.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
