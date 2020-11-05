Alfred “Pete” Turner

August 24, 1944 – October 31, 2020
Racine—On Saturday October 31, 2020, Alfred Truman Turner (better known as “Pete”), loving husband of Sue Turner and dear father of Scott Turner (Karla), Tom Turner (Mera), and Marcy Prochnow (Bryan); passed away at the age of 76.
Services celebrating Pete’s life will be held on Thursday (TODAY), November 5, 2020 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday (TODAY) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Pete, memorials to “St. Jude Children’s Hospital” have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
