Alfred 'Pete' Turner

August 24, 1944 – October 31, 2020

Racine—On Saturday October 31, 2020, Alfred Truman Turner (better known as “Pete”), loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Pete was born on August 24, 1944 in Racine to Alfred and Jeanette (née Wahlen) Turner. Pete was a natural-born salesman who had an entrepreneurial spirit. He could sell ice to an eskimo. He had ambitions to see the world and so enlisted in the United States Marines at 17 which gave him the opportunity to travel overseas. After his honorable discharge, he returned home and found work selling cars based on his outgoing personality and gift of gab. Soon after, he started his own business, West Town Motors, and sold cars for over 50 years.

He had many stories to tell and never met a stranger. Along the way, he was fortunate to meet Sue Greer, the love of his life. They got married May 8, 1970. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. They raised two sons, Scott and Tom, and one daughter, Marcy.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing with friends. He also loved cooking and grilling. Every winter, he and Sue were snowbirds in Florida. They were sociable and had many gatherings at their home as well as their cottage on Tichigan Lake.