Alfred Jerome Anderson

1937—2021
Taylorsville, NC — A. Jerome (Jerry) Anderson, age 83, of Taylorsville, NC, passed away peacefully at Carolina Caring Hospice on Monday, January 4, 2021. Born March 21, 1937 in Racine, WI, he was the son of the late Alfred Gustav Anderson and Grace Schmoll Anderson. Jerry was an active and devoted member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey LaFever.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anderson of the home; sons, Dr. Mark J. Anderson and wife, Sally of Hickory, NC, and John P. Anderson of Mesa, AZ; and daughter, Elizabeth K. Minkoff and husband Brad of Camarillo, CA. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Julie Hartzell and husband Will of Raleigh, NC, Brian M. Anderson of Houston, TX, Michael Minkoff of San Francisco, CA, and Christopher Minkoff of Camarillo, CA; one great-grandchild Myra Grace Hartzell; and sister, Loralie McCray and husband Marvin of Waterford, WI. He also has 14 nieces and nephews that were a valued part of his life.
Jerry was born and raised in Racine, WI, where he first met his beloved wife Carolyn at Park High School. They were married after his first year of engineering school at the University of Wisconsin, where he later received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He subsequently was employed by Martin Marietta Aerospace in Denver, CO where his first son, Mark, was born in 1959. He returned to the University of Wisconsin in 1961 to complete his Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering, where his special son “Johnnie” was born, who continues to be the central light of our family. The family then returned to Denver, CO, where Jerry returned to Martin Aerospace to continue his outstanding career in aerospace engineering. There he served as senior engineer working on the Titan II ICBM missile, and multiple years spent working as a product integrity engineer on the Viking lander vehicles that eventually landed successfully on Mars. On June 14th, 1966, he was blessed with the birth of his little girl, Lisa Kae, and announced this by creating a huge sign in the front yard “Finally, It’s A Girl!”.
Following his aerospace work, Jerry began work in the solar energy field, beginning with a National Science Foundation contract to develop a 1MegaWatt solar boiler. This project occupied the remainder of his career at Martin Marietta. He became the senior field engineer for the deployment of this and later solar boilers, which were built and tested at Sandia Labs in Albuquerque, NM. Eventually this boiler was shipped and tested by Jerry and his group at the French Solar Mirror Array in Odeillo, France. This led to many international friendships that Jerry and Carolyn enjoyed throughout the remainder of their lives. Among his many accomplishments in his 20+ years in aerospace and solar power at Martin included 2 NASA Certificates of Recognition for achievement, a patent for the Viking Thermal Control Device, 7 patents for solar thermal sun tracking heliostats and multiple photovoltaic module inventions.
Jerry subsequently left Martin Marietta in 1979 to pursue new opportunities in solar energy. This began with start-up companies in Denver, which were subsequently acquired by ARCO Solar, which was subsequently acquired by Siemens Solar in Munich, Germany. This led to additional international travel and involvement in US and international standards committees, and an eventual move to Thousand Oaks, CA, where he and Carolyn happily enjoyed their new friends and lifestyle. He retired (for the second time) from Siemens Solar in 1993 and reinvented himself as an independent consultant. He provided his consultative expertise to his previous employer, Siemens Solar, as well as multiple standards committees. These consultative contacts led to a great adventure when Jerry accepted a contract with Renewable Energy Systems in Hyderabad, India, where he and Carolyn lived as expats for 18 mos. On return from India, they purchased property (sight unseen) on Lake Hickory, in Taylorsville, NC. He continued his consultative work and was elected President of the International Electrotechnical Commission Committee for Photovoltaics by the American National Standards Institute, a position he held for 2 terms (8 years) until his 3rd retirement in 2002.
Since 2002, Jerry has held the position of chief engineer and patriarch of his home in Taylorsville, NC. He was never without a project, including masonry, furniture making, pond creation with his somewhat trusty Bobcat, and multiple projects for Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Always an engineer and perfectionist, he always drove those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. Always with a smile, he constantly entertained those around him (sometimes to his family’s consternation) with his sometimes off-color and corny jokes. New acquaintances were never a stranger to Jerry, and he was a true friend to many, dating back to his childhood. He was a proud member of the Park High School OOGGERS, a group of friends from middle and high school who still will not tell us what OOGGER means. Despite all his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his election to the Park High School Hall of Fame. Perhaps even a greater accomplishment was the happy and successful family he built from a childhood of poverty.
The family wishes to thank Jerry’s multiple caregivers through his difficult final years struggling with Parkinson’s disease and the ravages of progressive dementia. Especially we would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff of Viewmont Urology and Trinity Village, who cared for Jerry and were his friends. Jerry received the kindest care imaginable by nurses Ashley Perez, Ashley Hatfield, and Angela Cope. We also wish to acknowledge Dr. John Romeo and Dr. Krishna Gali, who provided such compassionate care in his final days. The family is particularly thankful for the prayers and support of Pastor Mike Stone and all the members of Jerry and Carolyn’s church, Mt. Pisgah Lutheran. We thank these and so many more.
There will be no funeral service at this time, with a planned memorial service later. He will be interred in the columbarium that he spent countless hours personally building at his beloved church, Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, in Bethlehem.
Memorials may be given to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601 or Rainbow Acres Ranch (where John resides), 2120 Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Condolences may be sent to the Anderson family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The Anderson family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, NC.
