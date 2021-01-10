Alfred Jerome Anderson

Since 2002, Jerry has held the position of chief engineer and patriarch of his home in Taylorsville, NC. He was never without a project, including masonry, furniture making, pond creation with his somewhat trusty Bobcat, and multiple projects for Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Always an engineer and perfectionist, he always drove those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. Always with a smile, he constantly entertained those around him (sometimes to his family’s consternation) with his sometimes off-color and corny jokes. New acquaintances were never a stranger to Jerry, and he was a true friend to many, dating back to his childhood. He was a proud member of the Park High School OOGGERS, a group of friends from middle and high school who still will not tell us what OOGGER means. Despite all his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his election to the Park High School Hall of Fame. Perhaps even a greater accomplishment was the happy and successful family he built from a childhood of poverty.