Alfred J. Hudec, Jr.

May 28, 1954 – October 9, 2019
RACINE – Alfred Joseph Hudec Jr., age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Al was born in Racine on May 28, 1954 to the late Alfred “Bucky” and Lydia (nee: Trentadue) Hudec. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1972. On December 1, 1973 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with Joanne Marie (nee: Babcock).
Al was employed as by Case / CNH for many years, retiring in 2004. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and the Case 20 Year Club. Years ago, he served as a Cub Scout Master at Knapp School. Al was a diehard Wisconsin Badger football fan … his family has had season tickets since 1948. He also enjoyed staying in shape, had been a marathon runner & recently began participating in 5K Runs again. Sadly, he passed away while going for a power walk on Wednesday afternoon. Above all, Al was all about his family, was a rockstar grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with all of his loved ones. They were his world.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Joanne Hudec; their children, Cory (Cindy Johnson) Hudec, Sara (Bryan) Morton and Brian Hudec; cherished grandsons, Caden Hudec & Simon Freeman; sister-in-law, Jean (Ron) Hanson; other special relatives and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Bucky & Lydia Hudec; and Joanne’s parents, William & Adrianna Babcock.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service celebrating Al’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.