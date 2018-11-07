Try 1 month for 99¢
Alfred Earl Jones

May 9, 1934—October 29, 2018

RACINE – Alfred E. Jones, age 84, of Mondovi, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 29, 2018 surrounded by his loved ones.

Alfred was born in Spring Brook, WI in Dunn County on May 9, 1934 to the late Archie and Edna (nee Webster) Jones. He grew up in the Menomonie, WI area before he proudly served in the United States Navy. On September 10, 1960 Alfred was united in marriage to Betty Jane Rawley at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Four children have been born from this loving union.

Alfred worked 30 years at Racine Steel Castings and after retiring he and his wife moved to Mondovi. There, he attended Valley of the Shepherd Church.

Alfred enjoyed the outdoors and teaching his children about it, from finding agates in the riverbed, to talking about the different plants in the woods, and showing them how to fish, especially with his grandchildren. He took pleasure in going up north to hunt and fish with any of his family members. His hobbies included making jewelry, and collecting stamps and coins. Later in life, Alfred enjoyed making bread. He always relished reading to his grandchildren.

One of Alfred’s greatest passions since he was a child was wood carving. When he walked through the woods he would say that Mother Nature helped him see the perfect piece of wood for his next project. To Alfred’s adoration, his dog, Skippy was always at his side.

Alfred will be dearly missed by his children: Laura (Eric) Olson, Paula (Keith) Bowman, Marvin Jones, and Kristine Sobczak; grandchildren: Jennifer Raymond, Brad Edwards, Antonio Martinez, Veronica Martinez, Trevor Korzinek, Jade Raymond, Valerie Edwards, Leslie Sobczak and Joseph Bowman; 14 great- grandchildren; brother, Marvin Jones; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty on October 8, 2015; brother, Forest Duane Jones; sisters: Carol June Kuehl and Alta Mae McElwaine.

Services for Alfred will be held at a later date in northern Wisconsin. Inurnment will be at Sherman Cemetery in Menomonie, WI. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Alfred Earl Jones
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments