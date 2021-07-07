Alfred D. Andersen

July 4, 1944 – July 1, 2021

RACINE – Alfred “Al” Daniel Andersen, age 76, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, in the presence of his loving family, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Al was born in Racine on July 4, 1944, one of five sons born to the late Christian A. and Irene S. (nee Yuhas) Andersen. He was proud to have served his country as a supply specialist with the United States Army for two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. On July 13, 1973, Al was united in marriage to “the most beautiful girl he’d ever seen.”

With a profound work ethic, Al was employed by Jacobsen Mfg. for over 31 years until they closed, then by Chrysler Corp., as a lift truck mechanic until he retired. Among many of his interests, Al enjoyed playing steel guitar, car shows & racing, taking care of his ‘56 Chevy, country music, sports, old movies, fishing, camping and, above all, spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 48 years, Judy; their children, Glen Andersen (Traci Tims), Kerry (James) Perkins and Kristin (Garet) Mianecki; grandchildren: Josephine Andersen, Claire Mianecki, Memphis Andersen, Henry Perkins, Mae Perkins and Brandon Mianecki; brother, Gary (Marivic) Andersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives AND friends.