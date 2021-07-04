Alfred D. Andersen

RACINE – Alfred “Al” Daniel Andersen, age 76; beloved husband of Judith “Judy” (nee: Masik) Andersen and dear father of Glen Andersen (Traci Tims), Kerry (James) Perkins and Kristin (Garet) Mianecki; passed away at peacefully at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, July 1, 2021.

A Celebration of Al’s Life will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, July 8th, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Please see this coming Wednesday, July 7th, Racine Journal Times and/or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.