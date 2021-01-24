February 27, 1999—January 17, 2021

RACINE — Alexis Ryan Knudsen, left this world unexpectedly on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Alexis was born on February 27, 1999, daughter of Erica Rangel and Jason Knudsen.

Alexis attended Jefferson Lighthouse School and graduated from Walden High School “Class of 2017”. She was employed with Big Lots for the past four years and recently with In-Sink-Erator. She was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. She danced at The Academy of Dance for 10 years, and enjoyed softball and camping, when she was younger. Lexi will be remembered for her love of art and drawing, her strong will and spirit, her sense of humor, and her great love for her family, especially her sisters.

Alexis will be dearly missed by her mother, Erica Rangel (Chris Conrad); father, Jason Knudsen (Katy Petro); siblings, Mercedes Orta, Haley, Summer and Marlo Knudsen; nephew, Cristiano; grandparents, Peggy Larson, Carlos Rangel; great grandparents, Carroll and Shirley Lamb, Anastasia Rangel and Juan Rangel; aunts and uncles, Jessica Aguirre, Monica (Joey) Zavala, James Knudsen; cousins, other relatives and friends. Alexis was preceded in death by her grandparents, Randall “Lou” Larson, Diana and Raymond Knudsen.