Jan. 17, 1987—Apr. 15, 2023

RACINE—Alexis Fisher, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born in Racine, January 17, 1987, daughter of Deborah Martinez (Nee: Gonzalez) and Michael Fisher Sr.

Alexis was a graduate of J.I. Case High School, “Class of 2005”. Alexis had a strong work ethic and was employed with By Design Home Improvements, LLC. She was quite talented and will forever be remembered for her artistic drawings, her love of music, joy of singing, and her infectious laughter.

She was loved dearly and will forever be sadly missed by her five children: Felipe, Maricella, Giovanni, Derrick, and Vanessa; mother Deborah (Pedro) Martinez; father, Michael Fisher Sr.; pops, Matthew Foeckler; grandma, Maria Gonzalez; siblings: Ricardo, Felicia, Adrianna, Nicholas (Brenda), Britnee, Michael Jr., Twon, Amanda, Sirena, Tyler, Matthew, Faith, Jackie, and Israel; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

She was preceded by her grandpa, Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., and Uncle Eddie Gonzalez III.

A funeral service celebrating Alexis’s life will be held at the funeral home, Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:30 AM with Major Geffory P. Crowell officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Friday, 9:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Any memorials will be allocated for Alexis’s children.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: