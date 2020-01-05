October 24, 1944 – November 22, 2019

Alexander Thorvald Wright, age 75, until recently a longtime resident of Racine WI, died peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters Friday November 22, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh, NC.

Alex was born October 24, 1944 in Sturtevant, WI to the late Frederick and Agnes (nee: Thilleman) Wright and was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On November 6, 1965, he was joined at St. Adalbert’s Church in holy matrimony to his beloved wife Joan (nee: Dudek).

Alex was employed for many years at Walker Forge, and also served as a part-time firefighter at the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. Alex also enjoyed working part-time at jobs that involved customer service, such as Goldblatt’s Department Store and Blain’s Farm & Fleet, where he retired from in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}