Alexa P. Zuniga
December 1, 2003 - January 10, 2019
RACINE – Alexa Paige Zuniga, 15, passed away at home on Thursday, January 10, 2019.
Lexi was born in Racine on December 1, 2003 to Michelle Erickson and Scott Zuniga who survive her along with her sister, Kayla Zuniga; and brother, Nicholas Zuniga; maternal great grandmother, Helen Lamberty; maternal grandmother, Linda Toft; paternal great grandmother, Guadalupe Zuniga; paternal grandmother, Linda Zuniga; and paternal grandfather, Eduardo (Vilma) Zuniga. Lexi is further survived by her aunt and uncle, Tracy and Mark Dinan, and Jeff Erickson; and her cousins, Kyle and Tiffany Erickson, and Justin, Tyler and Nathanial Dinan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helena Zuniga; maternal great grandfather, Francis Lamberty; maternal great grandmother, Luella Toft; maternal grandfather, Henry Toft; and paternal; grandparents, LaVerne and Glen Vetter.
A private family service will be held. In keeping with Lexi's wishes cremation will take place followed by interment with her sister Helena in West Lawn Memorial Park. In Lexi's memory, memorials donations may be directed to the Humane Society.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
