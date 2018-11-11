Try 1 month for 99¢
Alex Wesley Rott

RACINE—Alex Wesley Rott, Age 28, died suddenly at home; yet another victim of the national epidemic of opioid abuse and addiction. He had always been a caring and thoughtful young man until he came face to face with an enemy he couldn’t conquer. He thus joins the tens of thousands who have perished from drug overdose in this country just this year.

He is survived by his mother, Marion LaMartina, father, Henry Rott and two siblings Emily LaMartina and Christopher Rott. He is also survived by his grandmother Betty Mickelsen and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. He also leaves a young daughter, Mila Marie Rott, who must now sadly grow up without a father who truly loved and doted on his little girl. His family seldom saw him happier than when he was with her. Alex is also survived by Mila’s mother, Veronica Matsen.

A memorial gathering will be announced in the near future.

Alex Wesley Rott
