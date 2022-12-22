Alda H. (Manke) Gordon

RAYMOND—Alda H. (nee Manke) Gordon of the town of Raymond was born to eternal life on Monday, December 19, 2022 age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Bill, Sue, Steve (Shari), and the late Karen Gumieny. Grandmother of the late Jennifer and the late Ryan, Danielle, Steve, Tim, Brad (Fergie), Craig (Catherine), Amanda (Patrick), the late Robbie, Jake (Yvonne), and Caleb and great-grandmother of 12. Sister of Marlene Miller. Further survived by son-in-law, Les Gumieny, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.