Alda H. (Manke) Gordon

RAYMOND—Alda H. (nee Manke) Gordon of the town of Raymond was born to eternal life on Monday, December 19, 2022 age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Bill, Sue, Steve (Shari), and the late Karen Gumieny. Grandmother of the late Jennifer and the late Ryan, Danielle, Steve, Tim, Brad (Fergie), Craig (Catherine), Amanda (Patrick), the late Robbie, Jake (Yvonne), and Caleb and great-grandmother of 12. Sister of Marlene Miller. Further survived by son-in-law, Les Gumieny, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2644 124th St. (Hwy 45 & W. 5 Mile Rd.) from 2PM until the time of service at 4PM. Interment in the church cemetery on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10AM.
Please see funeral home website to view complete obituary. In lieu of flowers memorials to North Cape Lutheran youth mission trip.
