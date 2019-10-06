April 19, 1951 – September 25, 2019
CALEDONIA – Albin Hess of Caledonia, was born to eternal life at the age of 68 on Sept. 25th.
Loving husband to Susanne Buchhorn for 19 years, loving father to Korina (Mike) Smith and Claudia Gulin. Brother to Hans-Peter (Gudrun), uncle to Kerstin and Kristina and further survived by many other family and friends. Albin always enjoyed woodworking, cooking, baking, nature, all animals and above all being with friends and family in the US and Germany. We Miss him.
Celebration of Life service will be held Oct. 13th at HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH 6612 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek at 3 P.M. with family greeting guests from 2 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Badger Rescue Animal Transport Services and to the Caledonia Conservancy. Further life story of Albin can be found at sunsetoptions.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunset Options
Funerals & Cremations
Oak Creek, WI
414-892-4126
To send flowers to the family of Albin Hess, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.