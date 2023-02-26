Dec. 27, 1936 – Feb. 18, 2023

RACINE—Alberta (née: Hutchins) Loftin, age 86, passed away on February 18, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her siblings: Mary Alice (Charles) Woods, Joanna (Arnaway) Johnson, Rosie Long, W.D. Powell and Dimpsey Powell; daughters-in-law: Altoria Edwards and Constance (Elmer) Robinson; grandchildren: Charles Edwards III, Ericka Edwards, Felicia Edwards, Aletha Edwards, Alyssa Griffith, Regina Edwards and Bernard Edwards Jr; 19 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, Savannah Powell and Percy Hutchins; grandmother, Rosie Brown; aunts: Roberta Redmond and Elnora Harris; sister, Bernice Powell; brother, Joe Louis Powell; sister-in law, Lillie B. Powell; brother, Percy Lee Hutchins; her only two sons: Charles Edwards Jr. and Bernard Edwards Sr.; husband, Nelson Loftin Jr.; nieces: Towanda Johnson and Bridgett Y. Long; granddaughter, Katrina Latoya Edwards; nephew, Howard Powell; niece, Clarethe Powell; and great-niece, Octavia Massey.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on March 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In addition, there will be a visitation on March 4, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000