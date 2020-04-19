RACINE – Alberta L. Greider, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
A private family service for Alberta has taken place with interment taking place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please see funeral home web site for a complete obituary.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
