October 1, 1931—February 15, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT—Albert Pinno, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Poland, October 1, 1931, son of the late Michael and Olga Pinno.

A “true gentleman,” a strong character, honest, disciplined, and a dedicated work ethic.

Coming here from Germany, making America his home – met and married the “love of his life”, my mother, Monya Pearl Barbara Szelonski on October 28, 1967 – they shared fifty-two beautiful years together. Monya preceded him in death, October 16, 2018.

Retired from Chrysler, Albert loved God, family and work. It showed in his everyday lifestyle.

To know us as a family – you would have encountered “Love.” Albert’s family: Diane, Monya’s daughter, Diane’s son, Mark, his beautiful wife, Theresa, and their son, Alexander.

We will dearly miss “Our Albert”

Auf Wiedersehen Albert Wir Lieben Dich Your Stepdaughter, Diane – Mark, Theresa and Alex – Cousins and nephews – David, Debra and Jim; Alberts niece and nephew in Germany – Barbel, Olaf, and Peter.