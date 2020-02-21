Albert Pietkivitch

RACINE — Albert “Al” Pietkivitch, 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints on Sunday February 16, 2020 with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Honor Al at the service by wearing casual Packers, Bucks, Brewers, or Badgers attire.